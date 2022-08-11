Internacional vs Melgar prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

Internacional will host Melgar at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Thursday in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal.

The Brasileiro Serie A outfit have struggled for form of late after a solid start to their season. They held on for a goalless draw in the first leg with goalkeeper Daniel putting out a masterclass between the sticks to ensure the Colorado head into the return leg on level terms.

Internacional last lifted the continental title in 2008 and will now target victory this week to continue their push for another one this season.

Melgar, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are pushing for their first league title in seven years. They will be gutted not to have secured a first leg advantage last week, as they were the dominant team in attack and were a man up for much of the second half.

The Peruvian club are enjoying their best run on the continental stage and will look to go even further when they play this week.

Internacional vs Melgar Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the second meeting between the two teams. With the away-goal rule no longer in effect, both teams will look for a win to advance to the semifinals of the continental showpiece.

Internacional Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D.

Melgar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W.

Internacional vs Melgar Team News

Internacional

Alexandre Alemao received a red card in the first leg, so he's suspended for this one. Kaique Rocha came off injured last time out and is also a major doubt, while Caio Vidal and Rodrigo Moledo are injured and will miss out.

Injured: Caio Vidal, Rodrigo Moledo.

Doubtful: Kaique Rocha.

Suspended: Alexandre Alemao.

Unavailable: None.

Melgar

The visitors will be without the services of Leonel Galeano and Pedro Ibanez this week as the duo are both injured.

Injured: Leonel Galeano, Pedro Ibanez.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Internacional vs Melgar Predicted XIs

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitao, Gabriel Mercado, Rene; Gabriel, Mauricio, Carlos De Pena; Edenilson, Braian Romero, Wanderson.

Melgar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Carlos Caceda; Alejandro Ramos, Alec Deneumostier, Matias Lazo, Paolo Reyna; Horacio Orzan, Alexis Arias, Martin Perez Guedes; Cristian Bordacahar, Bernado Cuesta, Kenji Cabrera.

Internacional vs Melgar Prediction

Internacional are on a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five home games and will fancy their chances here.

Melgar, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last 13. They could, however, come up short here due to Internacional's home form this season.

Prediction: Internacional 1-0 Melgar.

