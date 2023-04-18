Internacional vs Metropolitanos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023 

Internacional and Metropolitanos square off in Group B of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (Apri 18).

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Independiente Medellin a fortnight ago. Victor Moreno and Alan Patrick scoring second-half goals to force a share of the spoils.

Metropolitanos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Uruguayan side Nacional. The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win at Estudiantes Merida in the Venezuelan league, with both goals coming in injury time.

Internacional shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Fortaleza in the opening matchday of the new Brazilian Serie A season. Wenderson and Moises scored within three second-half minutes to ensure that the points were shared.

The Colorado will turn their attention back to the continent, where they sit in second spot in the group with one point. Metropolitanos, meanwhile, failed to register a point in their first game and are bottom in the group.

Internacional vs Metropolitanos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Internacional have won just one of their last five games across competitions, drawing four.

Metropiltanos' victory last weekend snapped their three-game losing streak on the road.

Internacional's last seven competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Metropolitanos' last seven away games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one team fail to score.

Four of Internaciona's last six games have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Internacional vs Metropolitanos Prediction

Internacional are the favourites to emerge triumphant at home, but their recent form has not been up to par.

Metropolitanos, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games and will be keen to make it three wins on the bounce to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

Internacional have superior quality and experience. However, their backline has been easily breachable, so the visitors should score, albeit in a losing effort.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Metropolitanos

Internacional vs Metropolitanos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Internacioal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

