Internacional vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025

Internacional host Nacional at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Tuesday in the third group game of the Copa Libertadores. The hosts are atop Group F with four points from an obtainable six.
They picked up a 3-0 home win over 10-man Atletico Nacional in their last group game, with captain Alan Patrick scoring a brilliant second-half hat-trick to secure the three points for Colorado.
Nacional, meanwhile, opened their Libertadores campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Atletico Nacional. They returned home for game two but lost 1-0 to Brasileirão Serie A outfit Bahia. Nacional are ock-bottom in the group with zero points and zero goals.
Internacional vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 12 meetings between the two teams. Internacional lead 5-2.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2023 Copa Libertadores group-stage, which ended 1-1.
- Internacional are undefeated in 10 games in the fixture since 2006.
- Nacional are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture since 2007.
- Bolso are one of six teams in the Copa Libertadores this season who are yet to score.
Internacional vs Nacional Prediction
Colorado are winless in three matches and have won one of their last eight. They have, however, lost once at home all season.
Nacional, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches after going winless in four. They have, however, struggle in this fixture in recent years and could see defeat.
Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Nacional
Internacional vs Nacional Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Internacional
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Nacional's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches.)