Internacional vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2023 

Internacional welcome Nacional Estadio Jose Broda for a matchday three fixture in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday (May 3).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 home win over Goias at the same venue in the Brazilian Serie A at the weekend. Carlos de Pena's 52nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Nacional, meanwhile, triumphed 3-0 over La Luz at home in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Ignacio Ramirez scored a first-half brace to inspire the win, while Federico Martinez completed the rout from the spot in the 56th minute.

The Tricolores will now turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Independiente Medellin. Fabian Noguera scored a last-gasp winner in injury time as Internacional triumphed 1-0 against Metropolitanos at home

The win propelled the Brazilians to second spot in Group B, having garnered four points from two games. Nacional, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with six points.

Internacional vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides. Internacional have five wins to Nacional's one.

Their most recent meeting in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Libertadores saw Internacional progress with a 3-0 aggregate win.

Nacional are on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning five, including the last four.

Four of Internacional's last six home games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Nacional's last five away games have seen one or both sides fail to score.

Internacional vs Nacional Prediction

Internacional start as favourites to emerge triumphant, but Nacional's strong run of form means the Uruguayan team cannot be written off.

The hosts have a positive record against Nacional and will look to register a sixth win against the Uruguayan champions. Both sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet and are likely to play on the front foot, but Internacional should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Nacional

Internacional vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Internacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

