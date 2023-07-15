Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

Internacional are set to play Palmeiras at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda on Sunday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Internacional come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Fluminense in their most recent game. First-half goals from veteran Argentine striker German Cano and midfielder Matheus Martinelli secured the win for Fluminense.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo in their most recent game. Second-half goals from left-back Caio Paulista and winger David sealed the deal for Sao Paulo. Uruguayan left-back Joaquin Piquerez scored the goal for Palmeiras.

Internacional vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Palmeiras have won 12 games, lost 11 and drawn seven.

Attacker Wanderson has five goal contributions in nine league starts for Internacional this season.

Midfielder Alan Patrick has registered two assists so far in 10 league starts for Internacional this season.

Forward Breno Lopes has registered three assists in one league start for Palmeiras this season.

Attacker Dudu has six goal contributions in 13 league starts for Palmeiras this season.

Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction

Internacional are currently 10th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. They are five points behind 2nd-placed Flamengo, so not a lot separates the teams in the top half of the table right now.

They have found goals hard to come by though; Wanderson is their league goalscorer with three goals; two others have two each. The club will be keen to see new signing Enner Valencia get going quickly. The Ecuador international, who has represented clubs like West Ham United and Everton in the past, has been a fairly consistent goalscorer at club level, and joins the Brazilian club following a 29-goal campaign with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Palmeiras are 5th in the league, three points ahead of Internacional. They have only won of their last five league games. Dudu has been at the club for a long time and has enjoyed a strong start to the league season, while attackers like Raphael Veiga and Artur have also chipped in with goals.

Palmeiras have in their ranks one of the most exciting young talents in world football in the form of Endrick. As seems to be the norm with every exciting attacking talent in Brazil, Real Madrid have wasted no time in securing Endrick's future. The 16-year old has already agreed to a €37.5 million to Spain, which will take place next year.

Palmeiras to edge past Internacional.

Prediction: Internacional 0-1 Palmeiras

Internacional vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Palmeiras

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Palmeiras to keep a clean sheet- yes