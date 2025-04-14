Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Internacional will host Palmeiras at Estadio Beira-Rio on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their season and now sit sixth in the table with five points from an obtainable nine as they begin an early hunt for a first league title since 1979.

Ad

They played out a dour goalless draw against Fortaleza in their last match, with neither side managing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest in an overall dull display at the Estadio Castelao on Sunday.

Palmeiras have also performed brightly this season and look hungry after missing out on the league title last season. They picked up a 2-0 win over Corinthians last time out, with Joaquin Piquerez and Emiliano Martinez scoring brilliant strikes in the opening 20 minutes to secure maximum points for Verdao.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second in the league table with seven points from three games. They are level on points with league leaders Flamengo and could pull clear of Mengao with a win here.

Internacional vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Internacional and Palmeiras. The home side have won 35 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 27 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Palmeiras have won just one of their last nine trips to the Estadio Beira-Rio.

Colorado have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches.

The two sides have conceded just once in the Brasileirao Serie A this season, the joint-fewest in the division so far alongside three other clubs.

Ad

Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction

Internacional are undefeated in all 17 of their competitive outings in 2025 and will head into the midweek clash with confidence. They are slight favorites ahead of Wednesday's game but will need to avoid complacency to get the job done.

Similarly, Palmeiras have won their last four games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last 17. There is very little separating the two teams, heading into the midweek clash, and they should split the points here.

Ad

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Palmeiras

Internacional vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More