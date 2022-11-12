Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

Internacional will entertain Palmeiras in a top-of-the-table Brazilian Serie A clash at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda on Sunday.

Palmeiras have already sealed the league title this season and this game is a mere formality for both teams. Internacional are in second place in the league table with 70 points, trailing the hosts by 11 points.

Palmeiras are currently on a 22-game unbeaten run in the competition, which has helped them maintain the top spot in the league table. In their previous outing, they overturned a one-goal deficit against America Mineiro, with Gustavo Scarpa and Murilo Cerqueira scoring for Palmeiras in a 2-1 win.

Internacional have recorded two wins in a row and in their previous outing, overcame Sao Paulo in their away game with Maurício scoring the decisive goal in the 21st minute of the game.

Internacional vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 47 times across all competitions. Internacional have a narrow 21-17 lead in wins while nine games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras are on a three-game winning run against the hosts, recording a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in July.

Internacional have won eight of their last nine home matches in the Brazilian Serie A.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Internacional's last six games in the league.

Palmeiras have been undefeated in their travels in the Brazilian Serie this season, with two of their last three away games ending in draws.

Internacional have picked up wins in their last four league games at home, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets in that period.

Palmeiras have the best attacking and defensive record in the league, scoring 66 goals and conceding 24 goals in 37 games. The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 31 goals in 37 league games.

Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction

The hosts are undefeated at home since June and will be looking to sign off for the campaign while keeping that record intact. Verdão, on the other hand, are undefeated in their away games this season and will also be keen on ending their league campaign on an undefeated note.

Palmeiras have already won the league and there's not much at stake for either side in this match. Nonetheless, both teams will be looking to sign off on a positive note but we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win, given their recent record against the hosts.

Prediction: Internacional 1-2 Palmeiras

Internacional vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Internacional to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Gustavo Scarpa to score or assist any time - Yes

