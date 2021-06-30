Internacional vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Internacional host Palmeiras at Estadio Beira-Rio in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Internacional are currently 13th in the league, with a win on Thursday potentially catapulting them into the top four. Diego Aguirre's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games.

The Colorado are, however, unbeaten in their last three games and will be looking to continue that streak against a high-flying Palmeiras side.

Palmeiras are currently third in the league, with a win on Thursday potentially taking them to within one point of league leaders Red Bull Bragantino.

Abel Ferreira's side have been in good form of late, having won three of their last five games and will go into the game off a 3-2 win over Bahia. The Verdao will know that this is a great opportunity to consolidate their strong start to the season.

Colorado abre sequência contra paulistas em duelo com o Palmeiras, nesta quarta, no Gigante. Saiba mais e confira as imagens: https://t.co/04p7YrYthz #VamoInter 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/JFb2enaLYj — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 29, 2021

Both teams need wins for different reasons and that is sure to make Thursday's game an exciting one.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Internacional vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Internacional have a slight advantage going into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Colorado have won two of their last five meetings, with Palmeiras only winning one.

Internacional came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met in December last year. Goals from Edenilson and Yuri Alberto were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Internacional Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Palmeiras Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Internacional vs Palmeiras Team News

Lucas Ribeiro will be a huge miss for Internacional

Internacional

Internacional have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against America Mineiro last time out. However, Lucas Ribeiro will be suspended for the game on Thursday.

Taison, Jose Gabriel, Jose Guerrero, Moises and Rodrigo Moledo are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Taison, Jose Gabriel, Jose Guerrero, Moises, Rodrigo Moledo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Ribeiro

Palmeiras

Palmeiras have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win over Bahia last time out, with only Gabriel Veron still out due to injury.

Matias Vina is currently on international duty with Uruguay and is unavailable for the game.

Injured: Gabriel Veron

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matias Vina

Internacional vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Ao som do drone, as últimas imagens do treino de hoje! 🎥❌#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/CfWwS9JYOL — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) June 29, 2021

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Heitor, Victor Cuesta, Pedro Henrique, Renzo Saravia; Edenilson, Johnny, Rodrigo Dourado; Patrick, Lucas Ramos, Yuri Alberto

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jailson; Victor Luis, Luan Garcia, Danilo, Marcos Rocha; Gabriel Menino, Danilo; Luiz Adriano, Roni, Gustavo Scarpa; Breno Lopes

Internacional vs Palmeiras Prediction

With both sides blessed with a wealth of attacking talent, this is sure to be an exciting clash.

We predict Palmeiras will have enough to get past Internacional, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Internacional 1-2 Palmeiras

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Peter P