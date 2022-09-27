Internacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2022 

Internacional will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Wednesday (September 28) night in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Colorado are enjoying a good run of form as they continue their push for a Copa Libertadores spot. They beat Atletico Goianiense 2-1 in their last league outing. Pedro Henrique scored a first-half brace before their opponents scored a consolation midway through the second half.

Internacional have picked up 49 points from 27 games this season and sit second in the league standings. They will now look to continue their good run when they play this week.

Bragantino, meanwhile, have struggled recently and have rapidly plummeted down the standings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Goias in their last league outing. Bragantino took the lead via an Alerrandro strike in the first half before their opponents restored parity from the penalty spot ten minutes after the restart.

The visitors are 13th in the league table, with 34 points from 27 games. They will return to the continental places with maximum points this week.

Internacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between Internacional and Bragantino. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

Internacional picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, with Johnny and Carlos Pena getting on the scoresheet in additional time.

The Massa Bruta are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

The Colarado have picked up 28 points from 13 games at home this season. Only Fluminense and league leaders Palmeiras have picked up more.

Only two of Bragantino's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Internacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Internacional are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last six games. They have won their last four league games at home without conceding and will fancy their chances here.

Bragantino are on a run of three draws and are winless in their last seven league games. They have won just one of their last 12 games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Internacional 1-0 Red Bull Bragantino

Internacional vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of the Internacional's last seven home games.)

