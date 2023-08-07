Internacional vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Internacional host River Plate at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Tuesday (August 8) in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Libertadores last 16.

The hosts have had mixed results in their Brasileiro Serie A, prompting the dismissal of manager Mano Menezes. Internacional drew 2-2 with Corinthians in their last game, thanks to Luiz Adriano's late leveler.

River, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign in the just-concluded Liga Profesional season. They won their second league title in three years in manager Martin Demichelis' first season in charge.

They won the first leg 2-1 last week. Enner Valencia opened the scoring for the Colorado late in the first half to open his account for the club. Pablo Solari, though, came off the bench to score a second-half brace to turn the game on its head.

Internacional vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark their fourth meeting, with River winning one and drawing the others.

Neither side has kept a clean sheet in the fixture.

Four of Internacional's six league wins this season have come at home.

River were the highest-scoring side in the just-concluded Liga Profesional campaign, netting 50 times.

The Colorado are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

La Banda have scored 13 goals in the Copa Libertadores this season. Only three teams have scored more.

Internacional vs River Plate Prediction

Internacional are on a seven-game winless streak after winning seven of their nine games. They have drawn thrice and lost once in their last four games at the Estadio Beira-Rio and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

River, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost one of their last seven outings. They have struggled on the road, though, but should hold on to their first-leg advantage in a high-scoring draw to advance.

Prediction: Internacional 2-2 River

Internacional vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of River's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Internacional's last four games.)