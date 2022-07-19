Internacional vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Internacional will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Wednesday in the 18th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are in fairly decent form at the moment and remain on course for a first league title in over four decades. They picked up an impressive 4-1 home win over Colo Colo in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month to reach the last eight.

Before that, they clinched a point in a goalless draw against Athletico Paranaense to extend their unbeaten run in the league to two games. The Colorado sit third in the league table with 29 points from 17 games. They'll look to continue their good run this week as they push for the title.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have performed well in other competitions of late but have underwhelmed in the Brasileiro Serie A. They played out a 2-2 draw against Fluminense on Sunday, coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead before the break but got pegged back by their opponents midway through the second period.

The Soberano have picked up 24 points from 17 games and sit ninth in the league standings. They'll look for maximum points as they push for the Copa Libertadores places.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Internacional and Sao Paulo. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while the visitors have won 16. Their 12 other meetings have ended in draws.

The Soberano have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The Colorado have won exactly half of their home league games this season.

Sao Paulo have played out nine draws in the league this season, the joint-most in the division alongside Ceara.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, with only Palmeiras conceding fewer goals.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Internacional are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league and have lost just one of their last 16 games in the competition. They have won their last three home games on the bounce and will hope to ride their home advantage again.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak, losing once and drawing the other two. They have struggled for points on the road this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Sao Paulo.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six outings).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the Soberano's six games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far