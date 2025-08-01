Internacional vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Internacional will host São Paulo at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their recently found form and push higher up the league table.

Inter failed to capitalize on their chances and only managed to come away with a draw through a 91st-minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama last time out. The Reds had won three league games on the bounce before that draw and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the competition to five games on Sunday in hopes of moving into the Copa Libertadores qualification spots in the second half of the campaign.

São Paulo are only one point ahead of the hosts despite having played one game more and are also on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league after picking up a third consecutive victory with an impressive 3-1 win over Fluminense. The visitors have struggled to string together a consistent run of wins all season and will be hoping to continue their recent streak when they make the trip to Porto Alegre this weekend.

Internacional vs São Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 88 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Internacional have won 24 of those games, 25 ended in draws, while São Paulo won the remaining 29.

The hosts have scored an impressive 15 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only won one of their last five meetings with Internacional.

Inter have scored 17 goals and conceded 20 in 16 league games so far, while São Paulo have scored 18 and conceded 19 in 17 games.

Only one of Sao Paulo's five league wins this season has come on the road.

Internacional vs São Paulo Prediction

Colorado are slight favorites going into Sunday's game, courtesy of their home advantage, having only lost twice at home in the league so far, but will need to be at their best to secure all three points.

Tricolor Paulista will be optimistic to get at least a draw and will rely heavily on their impressive recent form to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 São Paulo

Internacional vs São Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts’ last four games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More