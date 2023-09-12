Internacional welcome Sao Paulo to the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday (September 13) as both teams return to action after the international break.

The hosts are riding a four-game unbeaten run across competitions and were held to a goalless draw by Goias in their previous outing. Inter are winless in 10 league games.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are winless in four games across competitions, losing three straight outings. They're winless in six league games. They're 11th in the standings, three places above Internacional, who have 26 points.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 53 times across competitions since 1996, with both teams winning 18 times.

Sao Paulo recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in May.

Inter have scored 17 goals in 22 league games, with only 18th-placed Vasco da Gama scoring fewer(16).

Sao Paulo are winless on their travels in the Serie A this season, with five of their seven defeats coming away from home.

Inter have not scored in seven of their last 10 league games but have kept five clean sheets.

Sao Paulo have not scored in three of their last five league games.

Sao Paulo are unbeaten in three away meetings against Inter, drawing twice.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Inter have endured a poor run of form recently, with three wins in 14 games across competitions. They're winless in 10 league outings and five home games, not scoring thrice.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have also been in poor form recently, enduring three straight defeats. They have lost five of their last six away games across competitions. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one defeat against Inter in last five meetings, winning thrice.

Both teams are expected to be without some of their key players, who return from international duty. Considering the same, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Inter 1-1 Sao Paulo

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Calleri to score or assist any time - Yes