Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Searching for their first Serie A win of the season, Sao Paulo visit the Corinthians Arena Stadium on Wednesday to face fellow strugglers Internacional.

The hosts have failed to win a league game on home turf this season and and will aim to end their poor home form.

Internacional's struggle for form continued last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Corinthians.

Edenilson opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, but Jo restored parity for Corinthians 10 minutes from full-time.

The hosts are winless in five of their six outings, picking up three draws and losing twice.

This recent run of underwhelming performances has seen Internacional drop to 14th place in the Serie A table.

Sao Paulo, on the other hand, failed to end their horrid run of results last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Red Bull Bragantino.

After falling one goal behind in the first half, second-half goals from Alerrandro and Artur helped the league leaders turn the game around to claim all three points.

Sao Paulo have now failed to pick up a win in their last seven games across all competitions, dating back to their 9-1 thrashing of 4 de Julho in the Copa do Brasil.

This dire run of results has seen Hernan Crespo's men fall to 17th place in the log, five points and three places away from Wednesday's host.

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in their previous 40 meetings. Both sides have picked up 14 wins, while 12 games have ended all square.

Internacional Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Team News

Internacional

The hosts will be without the services of Ze Gabriel, Paolo Guerrero, Rodrigo Moledo and Moises, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Taison is a doubt for the game as he battles a muscle problem.

Injured: Ze Gabriel, Paolo Guerrero, Rodrigo Moledo, Moises

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Taison

Sao Paulo

Head coach Hernan Crespo will have to cope without Gabriel Sara, William da Silva and Walce, who are all on the club's treatment table. However, he will be boosted by the return of former Barcelona star Dani Alves, who has returned to action from injury.

Injured: Gabriel Sara, William da Silva, Walce

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel, Renzo Saravia, Pedro Henrique, Victor Cuesta, Heitor, Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado, Caio Vidal, Johnny Cardoso, Patrick, Yuri Alberto

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Volpi; Leo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Lizeiro, Welington, Dani Alves, Hernanes, Emiliano Rigoni; Eder, Luciano

Internacional vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Both sides have struggled for results for most of the campaign and will be desperate to claim the win to get their season up and running. We predict they will cancel out each other's efforts in a high-scoring draw as their squads are evenly matched heading into the game.

Prediction: Internacional 2-2 Sao Paulo

