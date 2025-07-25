Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:59 GMT
Botafogo v Internacional - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty
Internacional will host Vasco - Brasileirao 2025 - Source: Getty

Internacional will host Vasco da Gama at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirao Série A campaign. The hosts will be looking to build on their recently found form and push higher up the league table.

Inter were clinical and defensively solid in their 2-1 win over Santos on Thursday in a game that could quite easily have gone either way. The win marked the Reds’ third consecutive league win after being winless in their previous six and has seen Roger Machado’s side move into 10th place in the league table with five wins, five draws and five losses so far this season.

Vasco da Gama's struggle to pick up wins continued on Wednesday as they dropped points late in their 1-1 draw against Gremio. The Giants of the Hill have had a difficult season so far, having won only four out of 14 games played in the league and risk falling into the drop zone should they fail to pick up at least a point this weekend.

Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The sides have met on 55 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Internacional have won 30 of those games, and 12 ended in draws while Vasco won the remaining 23.
  • The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last six editions of this fixture.
  • The visitors have only avoided defeat in one of their last six meetings with Inter and have failed to score in three of those games.
  • Both teams have conceded 19 goals in the league so far. Internacional, meanwhile, have scored 16 goals in 15 games, only one more than Vasco have managed in 14 games.
Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Colorado are favorites going into Sunday's game courtesy of their recent form and home advantage, but will need to avoid complacency to get all three points and avoid a surprise result.

Gigante da Colina will be optimistic to come away with at least a point as a result of their closely matched offensive and defensive numbers with the hosts. They have, however, lost all but two of their last 10 games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Internacional 1-0 Vasco da Gama

Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

Edited by Peter P
