Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Internacional host Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Sunday (June 11) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have since lost their way to fall behind in the race for continental football. Internacional drew 1-1 with against Santos in their last league game. Luiz Adriano bagged an early opener before Santos drew level minutes after. Internacional are 13th in the standings with 11 points from nine games.

Vasco, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football, finding themselves in the relegation zone. They lost 4-1 to in-form Flamengo last time out, finding themselves four goals down at the interval before Jair netted a second-half penalty. The visitors are 19th in the points table with just six points from nine games.

Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Internacional and Vasco, who trail 15-10.

Internacional have won their last two games in the fixture after failing to win the previous three.

Vasco are without a clean sheet in ten games across competitions.

All three of Internacional's league wins this season have come at home.

Vasco have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 17 times.

The Colorado have scored eight goals in the league this season. Only Goias (7) have scored fewer.

Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Internacional are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in five games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last eight home games.

Vasco, meanwhile, are on a run of four defeats and are winless in eight outings. They have lost their last two away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Vasco

Internacional vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes