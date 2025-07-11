Internacional vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Internacional and Vitoria return to action in Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Saturday. Thiago Carpini’s men have failed to win their six away games in the league this term and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Internacional failed to find their feet last time out when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Mineiro at Arena MRV. This followed a similar 2-0 loss at the hands of Fluminense on June 2, a result which saw Roger Machado’s side’s five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Internacional have picked up 11 points from their 12 Serie A matches so far to sit 17th in the league standings, level on points with Santos Laguna and Saturday’s visitors.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Vitoria were dumped out of the Copa do Nordeste in the quarter-finals as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against third-tier Confianca on Monday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the league, where Carpini’s men are on a four-game winless run — claiming two points from a possible 12 — and have won just one of their last eight matches since April.

While Vitoria will look to restore some pride this weekend, they will need to be at their best at the Estádio Beira-Rio, having failed to taste victory on the road in the league this season (3L, 3D).

Ad

Internacional vs Vitoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vitoria hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the previous 26 meetings between the two teams.

Internacional have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Vitoria have failed to win 10 of their most recent 11 away games across all competitions, losing five and claiming five draws since mid-March.

Internacional have failed to win their last six Serie A games, losing four and picking up two draws since April’s 3-1 victory over Juventude.

Ad

Internacional vs Vitoria Prediction

With 20 goals scored in the most recent six meetings between Internacional and Vitoria, another goal-fest is on the cards this weekend as both sides look to return to winning ways.

However, Internacional have lost just one of their last six home games and we fancy them to pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Internacional 3-1 Vitoria

Internacional vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More