International Champions Cup 2018: Barcelona Predicted XI vs Roma

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - International Champions Cup 2018

What time is kickoff?

The kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST, 7:35 a.m. IST.

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Barcelona is set to face Roma in what will be the second match for both the teams in this International Champions Cup. Barcelona is without a number of their star-players whereas Roma has travelled with their complete squad though they will be missing Alisson and Radja Nainggolan who have joined Liverpool and Inter Milan respectively.

Both the teams faced Spurs in their first match. Barcelona won against Tottenham in the penalty shootout whereas Roma was beaten by them with a heavy scoreline of 1-4.

Barcelona started the game aggressively, scoring two goals but lost their way after the half-time. Munir El Haddadi and Arthur were the two goal scorers for Barcelona. Spurs scored two goals which took the game into the penalties where Cillessen's stop earned them a victory.

Barcelona is without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Dembele, Rakitic, Umititi, Alba and Pique who are on a post-World Cup break. This will offer a great chance for the youngsters to impress the manager, Ernesto Valverde. He has included thirteen Barcelona B players in the squad.

Barcelona's predicted XI and formation

Formation: 4-4-2

Defence

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen are the two obvious goalkeepers for Barcelona. Cillessen played the whole 90 minutes of the previous game, salvaging the win for his side in the penalty shootout. He denied Anthony Georgiou's shot with a strong wrist to make the save.

Valverde will be looking to start the same XI he started against Spurs. Nelson Semedo and Juan Miranda should start at the full-back positions whereas Marlon Santos and Clement Lenglet will hope to maintain their centre-back pair. Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla, had an impressive debut.

He was substituted by Jorge Cuenca at the half-time break. He will be the backup to Gerard Piqué for this season. His partner, Marlon also did a tidy job at the back but will go on a loan for the season.

Both Semedo and Miranda were amazing against Spurs, specifically, Miranda played a crucial role in both the goals of Barcelona. Semedo will try to get as many minutes as possible under his belt as he hopes to be the main right-back for Barcelona in this coming season.

Midfield

New signing, Malcom, who came on as a substitute in the previous match will hope to have a much more positive influence. Rafinha should start at the right of midfield, this pre-season will decide whether he will stay at Barcelona or not.

After the departure of Barcelona's legend, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Roberto will be hopeful of getting more minutes in the midfield.

Arthur had a dream debut for Barcelona, scoring a phenomenal goal from outside the box in the 29th minute. He took a touch to set up the ball and placed a shot into the top corner, leaving no chance for the goalkeeper to make the save.

Denis Suarez for forced off in the 22nd minute of the previous match but will be hoping to get the starting berth again. Impressing in this pre-season can make him a backup to Philippe Coutinho.

Attack

Munir El Haddadi scored the opening goal for the Catalan Giants against Tottenham. He was sent on a loan to Alaves in the last season but will hope to serve as a backup to Luis Suarez. He can start as a second striker with Paco Alcácer whose future at Barcelona remains dubious.

Both the strikers will have the duty to score goals for their side in the absence of Messi and Luis Suarez.