International Champions Cup 2018: Real Madrid's predicted XI vs AS Roma

Ankit Kaushik FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 986 // 07 Aug 2018, 02:50 IST

Ecstatic! - International Champions Cup 2018

Having comfortably won the previous fixture against Juventus with a scoreline of 3-1, Los Blancos will be looking to end their pre-season on a high against AS Roma. It is expected to be a tough test for the Madrid side, as Roma has already shown their strength against Barcelona by winning 4-2.

It will be a chance for Lopetegui to finalize his tactics and squad before the season. The match is scheduled for August 8 at 05:35 AM IST.

Madrid are without the services of their midfield maestro Luka Modric who is expected to arrive in Madrid on Wednesday and join Marcelo, Varane and Casemiro for the pre-season preparations.

Modric's future is under speculation. However, head coach Julen Lopetegui and the players believe that he is going to stay with Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has joined the squad after the extended holidays. He is expected to play a part in tomorrow's game. Ramos may not be fit enough to play the full 90 minutes, but he will surely be playing around 45 minutes. Let's take a look at the line up Lopetegui could possibly use.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

Formation: 4-3-3

Goal-keeper: Navas is expected to start. Casilla's future is up in the air as the club hopes to complete the signing of Courtois in a couple of days. Therefore Navas is expected to share some minutes with the third choice keeper Lunin.

Defense: Both Varane and Marcelo are not available, and Theo is expected to go out on loan. Sergio Reguilón has impressed all in the limited minutes, he looks to be a definite starter tomorrow.

Ramos and Nacho should pair up as the center backs. Vallejo should be getting some minutes as well. Carvajal is expected to share some minutes with new signing Odriozola.

Midfield: In the absence of Modric and Casemiro, both Llorente and Ceballos will be looking to grab the opportunity with both hands to impress the new head coach.

The German player of the year - Kroos is expected to start. Valverde was phenomenal in the first match and should be getting some time out on the pitch tomorrow.

Attack: Isco, Bale and Benzema should start the game. Isco looked a bit rusty in the opening games. It is the time to utilize the pre-season and gear up his game.

Vinicius Jr and Asensio had an amazing chemistry in the game against Juventus. Odegaard, Mayoral, Vazquez and Raul De Tomas are expected to get some minutes as well.