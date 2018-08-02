4 Talking points from Manchester United vs Real Madrid

Ankit Kaushik FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 474 // 02 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finally, Manchester United registered their first win in the regulation time at Hard Rock stadium, Miami. It was not the ideal start for the new Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui. As it was their first pre-season fixture, he will be satisfied with the team's performance.

Let's talk about the main points from the game:

Manchester United need a new Centre-Back

Jose fielded a strong back line consisting of Darmian, Bailey and Luke Shaw. The only weak link in the defence was Fosu-Mensah. He is regarded as a promising player by United fans. Madrid created and missed a lot of opportunities in front of the goal otherwise, the scoreline would have been different. Although Valencia and Jones were absent, everyone expected United to perform better. Should they wish to fight for trophies this season, United surely needs a new centre back.

Future of Madrid looks in safe hands

Madrid might have lost the game, but their overall game except the finishing was great. The linkup between the wingers and fullbacks was excellent. Odrizola and Vicinius Jr. both impressed on their debut. The midfield trio of Ceballos, Llorente and Valverde played exceptionally well and controlled the game for most of the time. Theo Hernandez and Sergio Reguilon threaded some great passes and crosses. Even Asensio did well in the limited opportunity. Looking at the game and the talents which Madrid possess, it is certain that they have a bright future.

Alexis is back to his Arsenal form

Alexis Sanchez was the most dangerous player for Manchester United. Not playing in the World cup has given him the much-needed rest. He looks to be back to his Arsenal self, where he was freely involved in the goals. He scored a brilliant opener and even registered an assist for their second. This is his second goal in this pre-season and a confidence booster indeed.

Madrid need to buy a GK and ST

Kiko Casilla started the game, but he looked shaky and nervous throughout the first half. He is definitely not the Madrid quality. If Madrid go ahead with Courtois deal, Casilla will have to find a new suitor for him. Madrid improved their game in the second half and created numerous opportunities. Though Raul De Tomas impressed to some extent, he is not a capable backup striker for a team like Madrid. Madrid had 71% possession and had only 3 shots on target. Missing a few sitters has definitely cost them the game.