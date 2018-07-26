Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

International Champions Cup - 5 Games you shouldn't miss

Sahil Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    26 Jul 2018, 12:56 IST

SOCCER: AUG 02 International Champions Cup - Real Madrid v Manchester United
International Champions Cup - Real Madrid v Manchester United record attendance 109,000

It has been just 10 days since the World Cup Final but it already feels like ages. With at least 15 days left for the regular football season to start, fans really need some footballing action to survive and the International Champions Cup can be their perfect dose.

Despite being just a preseason tournament, International Champions Cup's popularity is unmatched with full house stadiums and global television viewership, ICC has really changed the course of the preseason.

It gives a chance for the coaches to experiment with their squads and a chance for young players to impress their respective fans and manager without much pressure, It also gives a chance for the fans of non-European counties like USA, Singapore, China and Australia to catch a glimpse of their favourite teams and players. ICC has a thing for everyone.

Let us now look at the top 5 fixtures in this edition of the ICC.

#5 FC Barcelona VS AS Roma

FBL-EUR-C1-ROMA-BARCELONA
Roma Fans celebrating the win against Barcelona

Date - 31 July 2018

Time(Local) - 9:05 pm

Stadium - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

It will absolutely be a fixture to watch out for...Barcelona fans won't forget Roma in a hurry, after all they were the one who made a historic comeback and knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League last season.

Regardless of it just being a preseason tournament, Barcelona would be looking for a sense of relief after beating Roma but you can't just write off Roma, can you? If they did it on the biggest stage, the UCL, they can certainly repeat their heroics in the ICC.

Moreover, they also have something to take revenge of their own after Barcelona hijacked the deal of the player Malcom, from the hands of Roma at the 11th hour.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Champions Cup Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Pre-season Football Top 5/Top 10
Sahil Malik
CONTRIBUTOR
A fan of the beautiful game...
Juventus squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
Liverpool squad for International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 famous transfers that happened during the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AS Roma squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
AC Milan squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Club Legends Who Left in the 2018 Summer Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
Three new signings to watch in International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund squad for International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us