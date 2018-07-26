International Champions Cup - 5 Games you shouldn't miss

International Champions Cup - Real Madrid v Manchester United record attendance 109,000

It has been just 10 days since the World Cup Final but it already feels like ages. With at least 15 days left for the regular football season to start, fans really need some footballing action to survive and the International Champions Cup can be their perfect dose.

Despite being just a preseason tournament, International Champions Cup's popularity is unmatched with full house stadiums and global television viewership, ICC has really changed the course of the preseason.

It gives a chance for the coaches to experiment with their squads and a chance for young players to impress their respective fans and manager without much pressure, It also gives a chance for the fans of non-European counties like USA, Singapore, China and Australia to catch a glimpse of their favourite teams and players. ICC has a thing for everyone.

Let us now look at the top 5 fixtures in this edition of the ICC.

#5 FC Barcelona VS AS Roma

Roma Fans celebrating the win against Barcelona

Date - 31 July 2018

Time(Local) - 9:05 pm

Stadium - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

It will absolutely be a fixture to watch out for...Barcelona fans won't forget Roma in a hurry, after all they were the one who made a historic comeback and knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League last season.

Regardless of it just being a preseason tournament, Barcelona would be looking for a sense of relief after beating Roma but you can't just write off Roma, can you? If they did it on the biggest stage, the UCL, they can certainly repeat their heroics in the ICC.

Moreover, they also have something to take revenge of their own after Barcelona hijacked the deal of the player Malcom, from the hands of Roma at the 11th hour.

