International Champions Cup: 5 key takeaways for Manchester United from their match against AC Milan

Aditya Sriram
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.31K   //    26 Jul 2018, 17:21 IST

Manchester United and AC Milan kicked off their International Champions Cup 2018 campaigns earlier today at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and as the scoreline suggests, the 90 minutes were pretty even. Even past the 90 minutes, the match seemed so even that it took 26 kicks of the ball from the penalty spot for a team to come out on top. The match eventually ended 9-8 in favour of Manchester United.

Here we look at 5 takeaways from the match from a Manchester United perspective.

#1 Alexis Sanchez's performance

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Alexis Sanchez slots the ball past Donnarumma to give United the lead - AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

The Chilean looked by far the best player on the pitch in a United shirt. While most players not participating in the World Cup took their vacation break as an opportunity to kick back and relax, Alexis Sanchez was quietly working to keep himself in top shape for the coming season and his fitness levels looked top notch against Milan.

Sanchez's pace and movement caused a lot of problems for the Milan defence and he seemed dangerous every time he got the ball. He was very quick on the counter and was able to hold up the ball very well. He also worked very hard and ran his heart out throughout the match. He also capped his performance with a slick finish to put United up 1-0, and a very well taken penalty in the shootout.

Alexis Sanchez looks fitter, quicker and sharper than last season and United fans could be in for a treat if he continues in this fashion.

