International Champions Cup: Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool — 5 talking points

Manchester United vs Liverpool -- Manchester vs Merseyside is arguably English football's most fierce and old-age rivalry in the Premier League. From the likes of legends, Sir Bobby Charlton and Kenny Dalglish to Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard, this ever-exciting tie has become more intensified over the years.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United by 4 goals to 1 in a friendly fixture

The Red Half of Manchester faced the Red Half of Merseyside at the International Champions Cup in Michigan, USA on Saturday. Though, it was a friendly fixture, more than 100,000 supporters wearing red outfit's of Liverpool and Manchester United, turned out for the game, while on the field their teams eschewed their traditional outfits.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have recently clashed over the matter of transfer-spending and predominately these series of clashes enhanced the importance of the friendly match.

It ended as Manchester United lost 1-4 to Liverpool after the conclusion of 90 minutes and the Anfield club thrashed the Red Devils and turned out to be the deserving winner. Their new signing, Xherdan Shaqiri became the biggest star of this intense fixture, finding the back of the net by a superb overhead effort and stole the headlines of the show.

A fully entertaining meeting between these European elites has left the football world with lots of things to discuss.

Here are the 5 major talking points we have derived from Saturday's game:

#5 Does Andreas Pereira deserve his chance?

Andreas Pereira

The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Andreas Pereira, who spent the last two years on loan with the Spanish sides, Granada and Valencia, has returned to Manchester and his struggle to earn a place in the Red Devils squad continues. Pereira, who is currently plying his trade as a No. 6 player, has come out as one of Manchester United's most vibrant players in pre-season friendlies.

The Brazilian midfielder came on the scoresheet in the friendly fixture against Liverpool as his exquisite free-kick effort hit the back of the net. He is definitely doing everything he can to impress his boss, Jose Mourinho and with Paul Pogba yet to return, Nemanja Matic out of the squad with injury issues and new signing Fred having just joined the Manchester club, Pereira may get some chances to prove his worth in the starting fixtures of the next campaign.

The Brazilian could offer the trait of creativity to the Red Devils XI that they so need.

