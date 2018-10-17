×
Superclásico de las Américas: 3 reasons why Brazil beat Argentina

Maya Mahadevan
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
630   //    17 Oct 2018, 08:29 IST

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

It took a supposedly settled Brazilian team 93 minutes to break through the defence of an in-transition Argentine team at Jeddah on Tuesday. The solitary goal of the night came off Joao Miranda´s head - from a Neymar corner - in the second minute of stoppage time, helping the Selecao see off their arch rivals in the dying stages of the game.

Tite picked Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino to start together for the first time, and had a repository of attacking options at his disposal, including Neymar Jr. and Philippe Coutinho. Most of these players were also habituated in playing together for the national side.

His Argentine counterpart on the other hand, picked a relatively fresh squad that was without the services of not just Lionel Messi, but also other experienced players - Kun Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Franco Armani and Cristian Pavon, to name a few.

If only the Albiceleste had held on for a few minutes longer, tough questions would have been asked of this Canarinha side. A win may have glossed over and saved the Selecao boss the blushes on this night, but the queries should come nonetheless.

We take a look at the 3 key reasons contributing to Brazil winning the fixture.

#3 Miranda grabs second chance

Less than half an hour had gone by when Miranda almost scored the opener for Brazil. He had run into the box and managed to get on the end of a Casemiro cross, but Nicolas Otamendi made a fine block off the line with his head and the fixture remained goalless. 

Brazil had a majority of the possession in the first half and despite their options in attack and an abundance of creativity, failed to take advantage and make their superiority count when it mattered. 

They could neither fashion too many chances nor put them in the net on the few occasions that they did manage to get past a resolute Argentine backline. Aside of the 28th minute save off Miranda, there were just a couple more occasions when the Selecao actually threatened.

It was not until deep into stoppage time that an inviting corner from Neymar received the treatment it deserved – an unmarked Miranda jumped highest and headed past Romero, who could only watch on aghast.

After missing a chance to score earlier on, the Brazilian defender took his chance with both hands – rather, his head, so to say – and put the game to bed. While this Selecao bunch disappointed overall in terms of performance, you must credit Tite and his side that they did not give up till the end.

