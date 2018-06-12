International Friendlies: 5 Things We Learnt From United States' Draw With France

The US had a promising outing against a star-studded French side.

France v United States - International Friendly Match

Heading into France's final World Cup tune-up match against the United States, many thought it would be a thrashing. France are clearly the more talented side, fielding a starting 11 that will most likely remain unchanged come their World Cup opener against Australia.

But despite the US Men's National Team squad only averaging 6.5 international appearances per player, the Americans dug their heels in and put up an encouraging fight. Now let's go through 5 things we learned from the USMNT's draw with France.

#1 Dave Sarachan is the perfect bridge to the next manager

Taking over in a time when the USMNT was drowning in turmoil, Dave Sarachan has managed to steady the ship. Despite the immense disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup, Sarachan has helped build a new buzz around the national team.

The United States is heading into a new era, out with the old in with the new. Sarachan's approach of prioritizing the youth is just what the U.S. needed. International caps are hard to come by. Promising young talents have been rarely afforded the opportunity to get consistent game time with the national team, so it's good to at least get these youngsters' feet wet.

As the search for a new long-term manager continues, Dave Sarachan has proved to be the perfect fit as interim manager.