International Friendlies, Argentina vs Mexico | Where to watch in the USA

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 13 // 10 Sep 2019, 03:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Argentina play Mexico on Tuesday

Argentina lock horns with Mexico at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as the South American side look to build on their promising performance against Chile.

The Albiceleste came away with a draw from the encounter with the 2016 Copa America winners, yet many believe their display deserved much more. Lionel Scaloni’s men operated at a good tempo and played their part in an enthralling stalemate.

Additionally, they seemed to cope well with the absence of their talisman, Lionel Messi. Messi is serving a ban after his infamous rant on the CONMEBOL in the wake of Argentina’s Copa America semi-final defeat at the hands of Brazil.

Lionel Messi

Moreover, Scaloni would want his younger crop of players to rise to the occasion more often, especially as the qualification phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup heats up.

Mexico, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of an 11-game unbeaten run, which has seen them win another CONCACAF Gold Cup crown. The Mexicans were irresistible in that tournament and eventually prevailed over the United States of America in the final.

Hence, Gerardo Martino would hope that his players maintain the momentum they’ve accumulated over the past year. A positive result against Argentina might go a long way in Mexico establishing themselves as a genuine force on the world footballing front.

The likes of Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez would also like to strengthen their burgeoning reputations when the two sides’ path crosses in San Antonio on Tuesday.

Hirving Lozano

Advertisement

All things considered, the match seems to have all the ingredients to serve up a wonderful spectacle for the fans at the Alamodome.

For those in the USA who might not make it to the arena, the game would be telecast live on TUDN. After all, no one would want to miss an international fixture between Argentina and Mexico.

Match details

Date: 10th September 2019

Time: 9:00 pm Local Time

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Where to watch: TUDN (USA)