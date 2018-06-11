Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
International friendlies: Austria 0-3 Brazil, 5 Talking Points

Brazil are at full throttle ahead of the World Cup

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 00:34 IST
3.91K

Brazil are at full throttle ahead of the World Cup
Brazil concluded their final warm-up match before the World Cup in a convincing fashion as Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho combined to ensure a 3-0 vanquish of Austria.

Coming off the back of an encouraging 2-1 win over holders Germany in the previous fixture, the hosts tried to put up another fight, but after a positive start, were completely blown out of water by a belligerent Seleccao. Tite opted to test the side he'd deploy in the opener against Switzerland, and wouldn't be miffed by anything really.

Brazil were at full throttle, and have issued an ominous warning to other contenders. Some major talking from the game here:

#5 Jesus responds to Firmino in style

Jesus has burnished his credentials as Brazil's no.1 choice striker
If he lacked conviction in the previous outing and watched his Liverpool counterpart strengthen his case with a goal, then Jesus today looked like a man with a purpose. The Manchester City striker once again started ahead of Firmino and this time, capped off his evening with a well-taken goal.

Marcelo's shot ricocheted off the Austrian block to fall kindly for Jesus, who pounced on it like a predator waiting to ambush the prey to curl a venomous effort into the bottom corner. This was his 10th goal under Tite in 17 appearances, leading the way ahead of even Neymar who has managed just 7 under him.

Jesus may be only 23, but his precocious talent and attacking instincts will give even the seasoned strikers a hefty run for their money. He will lead the line for Brazil at the World Cup and Tite wouldn't have any second thoughts about that after today.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Austria Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho
