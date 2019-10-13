International friendlies | Brazil 1-1 Nigeria: 3 talking points

Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with Brazil

Brazil concluded the October leg of their Brazil Global Tour with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Singapore National Stadium.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo showed great footwork to beat Marquinhos and slot past Ederson to put the Super Eagles ahead, while Casemiro equalized for the Samba Boys after a header from Marquinhos rebounded off the post.

Brazil dominated proceedings for most of the match, with Renan Rodl and Dani Alvez going forward with aplomb and delivering some exquisite crosses; but their efforts were largely refuted by a resolute Nigerian defence marshalled by William Troost-Ekong.

It was the first time the two sides were meeting since a 3-0 victory by Brazil at the opening of the Abuja national stadium in 2003 and at the end of 90 minutes, both sides had to share the spoils.

Here, we highlight three talking points from the draw between Brazil and Nigeria.

#3 Neymar limps off injured

Brazil v Nigeria - International Friendly

The last two years have been ones to forget for Neymar, as the 27-year-old has been blighted by off-field and injury problems that have had devastating impacts on his career.

Injuries have cost him a total of over eight months in the last two years, concordantly ruling him out of key Champions League clashes for PSG, as well as the Copa America-winning squad for Brazil.

With his latest injury niggle coming few days to the commencement of the Copa America on home soil, Neymar then faced transfer speculation for the entirety of the summer, but seemingly put all those behind him with his explosive start to the current campaign.

Having played the full 90 minutes in the draw against Senegal last time out, Neymar was once more thrust on from the start for the clash with Nigeria, but just 10 minutes into the game, he hobbled off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

While no official word has been released as to the severity of the injury, PSG fans would be waiting with bated breath for it not to be as serious as first feared.

