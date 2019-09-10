Brazil vs Peru: Where to watch in the USA

Neymar scored on his return to Brazil after an ankle injury.

After ending their 12 year Copa America drought in the summer, Tite's men look much more relaxed in the ongoing international break after having the monkey off their backs. To cap off the friendly schedule, the Selecao play against their Copa final opponents, Peru.

Brazil have a terrific recent record against La Blanquirroja, winning their last two matches with an aggregate margin of 8-1. Although, Peru, who have enjoyed a resurgence under Ricardo Gareca will provide a tough test to Canarinha, insists Brazil coach Tite.

His quote read as follows:

"If I were on the side of the Peruvian National Team, I would have a feeling of revenge but with loyalty. They don't have to beat us up, but play to show that they are better. We have to play a great game, since we have been working under pressure"

While lamenting the lack of opportunity to play against European sides, Tite continued his praise for the Bicolour by saying:

"The ideal would be to have friendly against European teams, but there is a calendar problem and sometimes it is incompatible."

"Peruvian National Team grew a lot as a team during the last Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca It has already consolidated and is doing a great job. Before the Copa América final, I said that 5-0 had been an abnormal result. They have lost some pieces like Guerrero, but there are other players with quality,"

Kickoff Information

Date: September 10, September 11 (Asian subcontinent)

Time: 4:00 a.m. BST, 8:30 a.m. IST, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, USA

TV Info: None

Live Stream: PPV

Form Guide

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures.

Brazil: W-W-W-W-D

Peru: L-W-W-L-L