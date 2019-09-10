Brazil vs Peru: Team News, Suspension list, Key Players, and more

Neymar made a goalscoring return for Brazil after a spell on the sideline with an injury.

After a continued spell of disappointments at the international stage, Brazil, a few months back, finally, managed to win a major trophy in Copa America - their first since 2007. Notably, Tite's men were able to achieve this feat in the absence of their talisman Neymar.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker was reunited with the Selecao camp after recovering in time from an ankle injury. In the last friendly game against Columbia, Neymar scored an important equaliser for his national side.

Peru, who suffered disappointment in the Copa America final at the hands of their next friendly opponent, could find some solace by beating Brazil tomorrow. But, La Blanquirroja will start the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Ecuador.

Team News

Brazil:

The return of Neymar has embellished an already-strong Brazil squad which ended its 12 year Copa America drought in July. In the absence of former Santos winger, Richarlison and David Neres combined well to perform in various situations when called upon by Selecao coach Tite.

However, only one of them will start the game alongside Neymar and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino. Brazil's midfield, in the presence of Fabinho and Casemiro, has been the most solid engine room in the recent past. Thiago Silva, once again, will lead the Selecao XI on the pitch.

Peru:

After suffering a marginal defeat against Ecuador, Ricardo Gareca could change a few combinations ahead of Brazil clash. One such move could see Andre Carrillo start for Peru.

Christofer Gonzalez could find himself on the bench after a clumsy performance in the last match. He could be replaced by Josepmir Ballon in the two-person midfield axis. The defence is set to remain same from the Ecuador game with Anderson Santamaria helming the back-four.

Key Players

Brazil: Neymar

Neymar

After a whirlwind summer, finally, Neymar's transfer situation is mitigated at least, for a while. The closure of the transfer window also translated in his game as Neymar looked cheerful in Brazil's clash with Columbia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker will be hoping to end the international week on a high before he makes his first club appearance of the season this weekend. With Philippe Coutinho certain to start behind him in midfield, the 27-year-old could be due for a goal or two against Peru.

Peru: Andre Carrillo

Andre Carrillo.

It is a well-known fact that Peru is way behind Brazil in terms of quality, with the former conceding eight goals in the last two meetings. However, Ricardo Gareca has a few tools which could expose the chink in Brazil's armoury.

One such factor is Peru's Andre Carrillo. The former Watford winger has the ability to dribble and is direct. If utilised efficiently, the 28-year-old could expose Brazil's lack of pace at the right-back spot with Dani Alves set to start for Selecao at that position.

Prediction

It is expected that Peru will try to make amends for the last two fixtures when they contest against a strong Brazil side this time. Although, the Selcao are stronger than ever and are expected to win comfortably against comparatively weaker opposition.

Brazil 3-1 Peru