International Friendly: Brazil v Senegal Preview, where to watch in the US, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 09 Oct 2019, 17:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Firmino has seen more game time in recent games for Brazil but he's still competing with Jesus for the spot

When Brazil meet Senegal in Singapore's National Stadium, it'll be the first time the two teams will meet on a football pitch. Building on the back of their good recent form, they will both expect a fight to start off their international break.

While Brazil have been defensively staunch under Tite, Senegal come into this game with some impressive numbers having only conceded on two occasions in their last 10 games. Even with an attacking force consisting of the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, and Roberto Firmino, they may find it a difficult ask to break down this defensive set-up. They will also have to match up to the task fo keeping in check Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr, which is asking a lot of this defense.

Having taken that into account, it will most likely mark Neymar's 100th cap for Brazil at just the age of 27. He has scored 61 times for his country so far and will be expected to add to that against Senegal. Moreover, Brazil will be keen to put their recent loss to Peru behind with a win against Aliou Cisse's unit.

With the amount of talent available to both coaches, there is probably going to be some rotation, but both sides should be near full strength as they chase the win in Singapore.

Kickoff information

Date: 10 October 2019

Time: 5:00 am PDT

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Where to watch Brazil v Senegal in the US?

The game will be available to watch in the US on beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Viewers in Canada can watch the game live on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, and fuboTV Canada.