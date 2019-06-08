×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

International Friendly: Messi brace sees Argentina crush Nicaragua 5-1

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
262   //    08 Jun 2019, 11:55 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

What's the story?

A Lionel Messi-lead Argentina decimated minnows Nicaragua is a preparatory friendly for the Copa America by 5-1 in San Juan.

Messi and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez both scored braces while Waford winger Roberto Pereyra completed a five-start performance for the Albiceleste.

In case you didn't know...

Having lost the last two Copa America finals, in 2015 and 2016 (both times to Chile), manager Lionel Scaloni has picked a strong squad composed of some big names from Europe's top clubs as the Albiceleste look to put up a strong title challenge in the 2019 Copa America.

Argentina have had a patchy record since the takeover of the new manager, winning five games, losing two and drawing one since Scaloni took the helm.

Lionel Messi had come back from international retirement in March after the Argentine Federation and Scaloni managed to convince their star man to leave the disappointment of losing three finals in a row and the harsh criticism from the Argentina media, behind.

Messi joined the Argentina squad after a glittering 2018-19 season with Barcelona, where he scored a sensational 51 goals across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

The little magician opened the scoring against FIFA Rank 129 Nicaragua in the 37th minute, with a trademark weaving, mesmerizing solo run, going past three defenders to smartly finish.

The Argentine talisman scored again in the very next minute, tapping in a rebound after the Nicaraguan goalkeeper had parried a Sergio Aguero shot into his path. Aguero and Messi were soon substituted off by Scaloni, with the manager clearly not wanting to risk any injury to his star forwards.

Inter Milan striker Martinez, who had earlier courted much media attention after he was selected ahead of club-mate and superstar Mauro Icardi into the Argentina squad, sealed the victory by curling one to triple the lead in the 63rd minute. He fired in a fourth goal in the 73rd minute to put the game truly to bed.

Advertisement

Another substitute, Watford's electric winger Roberto Pereyra, added further gloss to the Argentine victory with a tap-in in the 81st minute. What should have been a dominant win suffered a minor blemish when Nicaragua converted a penalty in stoppage time after a Nicolas Otamendi handball.

What's next?

The Albiceleste are drawn in Group B of the Copa America 2019, along with Colombia, Paraguay and Asian champions Qatar. They face the James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao-led Colombia in Salvador on 16 June.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Messi scores as Argentina train ahead of friendly with Nicaragua
RELATED STORY
Argentina manager names starting XI vs Nicaragua; says Albiceleste can win Copa America if "Messi does what he does every Sunday"
RELATED STORY
Messi trains with Argentina ahead of Copa America | Watch Video
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine magician reveals two goals he still wants to achieve before retirement
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'Even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup'- Barack Obama on Argentine wizard
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
'He asks me, why they want to kill me in Argentina'- Messi makes Thiago confession
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: FC Barcelona skipper insists Argentina are not the favorites to win the Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi on his own can't win you championships'- Argentine icon on how Barca captain is being treated by coaches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Copa America 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
16 Jun VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
16 Jun ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
17 Jun URU ECU 03:30 AM Uruguay vs Ecuador
18 Jun JAP CHI 04:30 AM Japan vs Chile
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us