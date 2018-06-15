Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
International teams and their similarities to European clubs

A comparative study of the international team and their resemblance to European clubs

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 11:36 IST
930

The tournament that football fans across the globe have been waiting for has finally begun in Russia. The World Cup has kicked off and that's where fans will all be tuning in to see their favorite stars in action. 32 of the best international teams will contest to end the tournament with the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Even though the World Cup is on, fans cannot keep their minds away from their favorite clubs as they nervously look on with the transfer window open. The Premier League fixtures have been announced for next season and top clubs will be hoping for a few players to be signed before the pre-season starts.

To keep up with the craze of the FIFA World Cup and for all those fans missing club football, here's a small comparative study between some of the international teams and the European club they seem to resemble-

Brazil- Real Madrid

FBL-FRIENDLY-BRA-CRO

Brazil is the most successful nation in international football. This football crazy country prides itself on its performance in world international tournaments. Brazil is probably the strongest team in the world with incredible bench strength as they have multiple players competing for the same position across different areas of the pitch. Brazil boast of some of the best attacking talent in the game and that has been the case for generations.

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid is without question the best football club on the planet and they have proved that by capturing a hattrick of UEFA Champions League titles. Real Madrid is the most valuable club on the planet and their success is unmatched. They boast of some of the best players in the world across all the positions, and even have the likes of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio warming the bench. This goes on to show the bench strength they possess.

Real Madrid and Brazil are both led by talismanic left wingers Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar respectively, and both of them are central to their team's successes. Once they get going, both sides are ruthless and can pile on the score with their relentless attack.

Real Madrid had a minor blip from 2004-05 to 2009-100 when they kept getting knocked out uncharacteristically in the Round of 16. Brazil also suffered a similar blip in the World Cups in 2006 and 2010. Both the sides are now back to the top and Brazil will look to mimic Real Madrid and get their hands on the World Cup trophy in Russia this summer.

Common players: Casemiro, Marcelo

FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar
Contact Us Advertise with Us