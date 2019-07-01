×
International Youth Football Development Experts ‘double pass’ launch DPDL in Bangalore

Press Release
NEWS
News
31   //    01 Jul 2019, 12:54 IST

Double Pass Development League (DPDL)
Double Pass Development League (DPDL)

The focus on development of grassroots football in India has never been more significant than it is today. The city of Bengaluru will experience this at a whole new level with the launch of Double Pass Development League (DPDL).

DPDL kicked off its inaugural grassroots season at ‘Kicks on Grass’ with exemplary support from parents, coaches and participants. The competition follows a league-plus-knockout format spread across 6 months with matches held on weekends. This season overall will host 600+ matches from three age categories (U7, U9, U11) and will provide an opportunity to compete to approximately 500 kids from 39 teams between June 2019 to January 2020.

DPDL is Bangalore’s largest grassroots league and is supported by the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) and approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) under its player development initiative – Baby Leagues. Double Pass India Director, Sarthak Dubey said at the launch, “it is imperative we align our goals with the strategic plan of AIFF and improving the quality of competition at the grassroots level is the number one focus area for the National Federation. We at Double Pass believe that more competitive games will result in better skill acquisition and eventually create better players.”

Double Pass is a global leader in youth development & quality standards at football academies and has worked with the Premier League and German Bundesliga to optimize their talent development ecosystems. Double Pass India director Rajat Baid said – “using the unique framework of double pass will help us to assess the current status of Indian academies and their benchmarking against European counterparts. The league will be a perfect platform not only to maximize competitive playing time but also be assessed with quality standards that help make academies successful around the globe.”

