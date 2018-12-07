×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Interview with Borja Iglesias: 'The Barcelona Derby is beautiful'

Press Release
NEWS
Exclusive
07 Dec 2018, 16:25 IST

Borja Iglesias of Espanyol
Borja Iglesias of Espanyol

How is Borja Iglesias like Raúl Tamudo?

In few ways; I think we are very different. We like to wait near the area. I think that for many years he showed all his qualities, such as his mobility and ability to generate danger.

I think that the way we play is different, but I tried to learn everything I could when I watched him. Now, when I talk to him, I thank him for his way of treating me because it helps me to improve.

It was almost 15 years since an Espanyol player scored in five games in a row: Raul Tamudo. Is this special for you?

Without a doubt. Being able to maintain a goal-scoring run over several consecutive matchdays is very nice because it is hard to do, it doesn’t happen regularly and you have to enjoy it. I’m very happy to be able to contribute to the team.

That year Tamudo ended up with 20 goals...

It's a very good number. However, he always showed that he was a goal scorer, that he would always be up there. That was a great year for him, but the vast majority of his time at Espanyol he performed at a very good level.

I suppose the teammates have already told you what a Barcelona derby is like, right?

Yes. It seems beautiful. I think everyone summarises it that way. You can see that it is a special day, that you have to take it with the right intensity: Neither too relaxed or too excited. I think trying to find the middle point is the beauty of that situation, so I'll try to be prepared.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 RCD Espanyol Football
Press Release
NEWS
LaLiga 2018/19: Real Madrid edge past unlucky Espanyol
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Espanyol: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Espanyol
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Real Madrid – Espanyol: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid edge past Espanyol
RELATED STORY
Who is Real Madrid target Mario Hermoso?
RELATED STORY
5 football players who remained friends despite playing...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest La Liga players of all time
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Hits and flops, LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs that have exceeded all expectations so far this...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow LEG GET 01:30 AM Leganés vs Getafe
Tomorrow ATL DEP 05:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow VAL SEV 08:45 PM Valencia vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VIL CEL 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Celta Vigo
09 Dec ESP BAR 01:15 AM Espanyol vs Barcelona
09 Dec EIB LEV 04:30 PM Eibar vs Levante
09 Dec HUE REA 08:45 PM Huesca vs Real Madrid
09 Dec REA REA 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid
10 Dec REA RAY 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano
11 Dec ATH GIR 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us