There is a desire to be a professional sportsperson in India, says Ben Smith

Sportskeeda spoke to Ben Smith, who gave us an interesting insight into the philosophy behind developing young talent.

by Shambhu Ajith Interview 20 Jul 2017, 18:24 IST

Ben Smith in India as part of the Just For Kicks initiative.

Ben Smith is a prominent coaching figure in the English footballing circle. With a career that sprang to life at the age of 17, Smith believes in sports as a tool to teach life skills and it has led him on a journey of coaching and teaching, from the UK to the US and India.

After having already worked in Washington DC and Florida by the time he was 19, Ben got introduced into the elite circuit when he took up a job as the Head of Education at Norwich City Football Club. The Tottenham born veteran spent four years at Norwich City during which the club won back to back promotions and made their entry into the English top flight.

From there, he joined Crystal Palace FC and became the youngest Premier League Academy Manager. The Eagles, who are famous for their Youth Development Program, have produced the likes of Victor Moses, Nathaniel Clyne, and Wilfred Zaha. At Palace, Ben was responsible for managing the Elite Player Performance Programme (EPPP) and reporting to the Premier League.

In 2016, Ben took up the offer to become a Regional Manager for the English Football League (EFL) and now assists Football Clubs in the delivery of their Youth Development Programmes.

Crystal Palace is an International Technical Partner of Just For Kicks, an initiative working out in Bangalore to provide football training for children in a bid to help them inculcate valuable life skills that will help them succeed socially and professionally through the powerful game of football.

Ben Smith is a technical adviser for Just For Kicks; a relationship that stemmed from their affiliation with Crystal Palace and had recently come down to Bangalore.

Sportskeeda got a chance to catch up with Ben Smith and he answered a few questions we pitched.

Sportskeeda: In a country like India with around 1.2 billion people and a lack of proper infrastructure at the grassroots level, how long do you think it would take for us to have a flourishing youth talent development programme that can put the country on the map in the world of football?

Ben Smith: Football is such a fast growing sport in India that it will happen. However, the most crucial element to how successful this will be is patience! I have watched and competed against some of the top Academies in India and there is certainly technical ability coming through. One of the challenges India has is the size of the country!

Successful teams, whether domestic or International have a culture and an identity. A programme that is followed by everybody, from staff to players. India needs an identity of how it will manage, coach and play. Once that is established, you can recruit these people who will deliver on and off the pitch. For example, Barcelona and Spain have identities that we all understand. So, they will recruit coaches and players that fit that style. They won't bring in anyone that 'doesn't fit' or believe in their philosophy.

When I look at the coverage football has in India, it is better than the UK! India has every game, live on TV! The interest is certainly there and so is the excitement. I remember when I started coaching over 20 years ago, Indian families in the UK were reluctant to let their children play football. Cricket and education were their only options. Now, there has been a generation-shift and I believe that young parents, who have a good understanding of the sport, are encouraging their children to play both in India and around the world. This will only benefit the long-term development of the sport, which is why I said patience is such a critical element!

Sportskeeda: When you look at India, a developing nation, what differences do you see in the attitude of people towards a career in sports as compared to that in England or the USA where you have worked? How can we bring about that change in the attitude of the people?

Ben Smith: I understand the scepticism in having a career as a professional athlete in any sport. Careers can be cut short through injury or competition and there is no guarantee of success. However, there is no better industry to be in! I think there is a desire to be a professional sportsperson in India, perhaps just not football...yet!

In India, there are strong role models and success stories in sports such as cricket (just look at the IPL T20 series) and in TV/Film with Bollywood. The public has an affiliation with them, they follow them on social media and have an experience of their lives. In Europe, football is everywhere in terms of fans identifying their heroes. If India can get that exposure, tap into a small percentage of that 1.2 billion population, it will take off!

In terms of how other countries manage this, England and the USA differ as people get older. In both countries, sport is embedded into the framework of education, social and recreation. However, in England, as players get older, there is a big focus on getting into Academies and playing elite football. There are over 100 professional football clubs in England, all with an Academy for U9-U18s.

There is a structure and there are rules that the Academies must follow in terms of player and staff development. So, naturally, there will be a big pool of players to select from but not enough places for everyone to succeed. Therefore, players can be at a loss when they don't achieve a professional contract. The last few years have seen a big shift in terms of young players gaining strong academic qualifications before they turn 18.

In America, there is a strong focus on education and academia, similar to India. But, there is an incredible athletic programme in the Colleges and Universities that allow the elite players to showcase their talents on a wider stage. The facilities are unrivalled and the programmes deliver an athletic pathway (typically NFL and Basketball) complemented by degree-level academic support. This allows successful sports people to continue a career outside of sport when they retire.

I have seen several Academies in India, that follow the framework of education and sport together. It is about opportunity and trying to get these Academies to follow the philosophy and vision of the governing body. That will help to produce the next generation of footballers.

Ben Smith in Bangalore

Sportskeeda: For the wholesome development of a player, i.e, physically and mentally, he/she needs to be mentored and trained by people who have done the same at the highest level. So do you think that in these developing stages India should try to bring in established foreign professionals or stick to the existing system?

Ben Smith: There is certainly a case for expertise to assist in the development of football in India. However, you need to ask 'why' you are bringing people in. As in the Barcelona case, anyone they invite to the club will know and understand the culture and values. When you invite coaches to India, are you doing so to achieve quick results on the pitch, or to build a sustainable programme? Who knows the culture, the diversity and the history of India better than the Indian people? Foreign professionals would have a huge benefit in coach and club development, assisting in the infrastructure of Clubs and Academies, 'coaching the coaches'!

Sportskeeda: Where and how does Just For Kicks come into the picture?

When I was introduced to the NGO Just For Kicks, I wasn't too aware of the impact that they have on communities across India. I was asked to facilitate some training practices and have the children watch a couple of matches in the UK. When I did a bit more research I was blown away by the work and endeavour of the team to make a difference, not just to football development, but life skills and character building of young people. These attributes are crucial in any walk of life, whether it be sport, business or raising a family.

I took it for granted that children in school (everywhere) play sport, play games and have access to this. I was wrong. I didn't realise that in India, 720 million children do not have access to sport! 40% of schools do not have playgrounds! So learning that Just For Kicks is determined to change that, I was delighted to try and help in any way I can.

In a short span of time, the programme is operating in 6 cities, over 100 schools are being worked in and they are aiming for 1 million school children to have been coached by 2025. The results have already shown that pupils are turning up on time for lessons, working harder in class and achieving better academic results. On the pitch, boys and girls are receiving some great coaching, mentoring and competitive match experiences. They have also got an overseas programme to take players to the UK and experience playing here! One young boy has been to Russia representing 'Football for Friendship' and experienced the recent Confederations Cup.

Just For Kicks has that clear philosophy, mission, and vision. They have staff that wants to be on the same journey. It could be a very exciting time for young people in India!

Sportskeeda: How did you spend your time visiting Just For Kicks in Mumbai?

Ben Smith: I had a great day with the technical team, discussing their curriculum, the life skills programme and vision they have for Just For Kicks. It was interesting to learn more about the intensity and drive there is to make a difference. We discussed what transferable criteria would be beneficial to the organisation from the English development programme and this would hopefully enhance the long-term success for Just For Kicks.

The following day, I met a number of JFK coaches for a presentation on philosophy and the importance of life skills within the programme. I was excited by how open and honest the coaches were in terms of discussing their own philosophies, beliefs and areas they would like to improve. We had several 'light bulb' moments where coaches were able to share examples of difficulties they have encountered and through groups discussion, were able to find solutions from someone else's experiences.

My family and I then visited a local government school to meet some of the children that had been on the JFK programme and to talk to some of the teachers. My wife and two daughters (Elle is 16, Beth is 13) were able to meet and sit in with children their own age and were quick to share stories about school and sport. Elle even started reading with the younger children, she loved it! I spoke with three senior students who had taken part in the JFK football programme and was delighted to hear that not only had they had a great experience, but they had achieved 100% in their school exams. This was reinforced by meeting with the school head mistress, who told me that attendance and achievement in class had gone up since the JFK programme was introduced.

In the afternoon, we had a practical coach development session with some children from the school. The session was based on discussions we had in the presentation that morning and we tried to demonstrate session structure and delivery. The young players were great to work with, incredibly enthusiastic and full of energy!