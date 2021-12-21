Paul Cook's sacking as Ipswich boss was inevitable

Ipswich Town has been stuck in mediocrity for a while. They are participating in their fourth straight season in the EFL League One. The club has managed to cement a place in the division's midtable with the realistic aim of finishing in the play-offs. It is a goal that has significantly evaded them for a while.

Why Ipswich got Cook in the first place

Cook had formerly served as head coach of Wigan Athletic before their relegation into League One owing to a "12-point deduction" due to administrative reasons. As a result, Cook's departure was not marred by a loss of his reputation. Having previously made his name in the EFL Championship, it seemed a logical move for Ipswich to hire him.

Ipswich finished ninth last term, two places above where they finished in the Covid-hit season. For all their money, the craving to be in the qualifying spots was ever more pronounced with the appointment of Paul Cook.

Ipswich under Cook

Ipswich managed to get out of the blocks quite early in the season. After an opening day win against Fleetwood, the club made a mockery of Doncaster, slamming them 6-0 at home.

Their good run continued through October as the club strung wins against Gillingham, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood. This stretch of results also included a massive 4-0 win over Portsmouth as well.

However, that win would herald a decline in fortunes thereafter.

Losing momentum

It started off with a 2-1 defeat to Plymouth on October 30. Subsequently the club lost against Sunderland and table-toppers Rotherham as well. Dull draws against Wigan Athletic and Oxford United pushed them further behind.

By December 4, the club had an equal number of defeats and victories to their name and were struggling in the 11th place in the table. More astonishingly, they were trailing seventh-placed Portsmouth by a whooping ten points.

Paul Cook's tenure ended after the club failed to beat Barrow in the FA Cup second round, forcing a replay.

What's next?

John McGreal took charge of Ipswich on an interim basis following Cook's departure. His 11-day reign marked a great embarrassment as Ipswich lost to Barrow in the FA Cup second round replay.

Following that, they have appointed Manchester United assistant coach Keiran McKenna. McKenna, who served under both Jose Mourinho and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, decided to leave Manchester United following Ralf Ragnick's appointment as permanent boss.

