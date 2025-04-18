Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Ipswich Town will welcome Arsenal to Portman Road in the Premier League on Sunday. The hosts need a miracle to avoid relegation, as they trail 17th-placed West Ham United by 14 points, with just six games left to play. The Gunners find themselves in a bit of a similar situation, but at the other end of the table. They trail league leaders Liverpool by 13 points.

The Tractor Boys met Chelsea in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Goals from Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson helped them take a two-goal lead in the first half. An own goal from Axel Tuanzebe halved the deficit for Chelsea, and substitute Jadon Sancho pulled them level in the 79th minute.

The visitors met Brentford at home in the previous league outing and played a second consecutive 1-1 draw. Thomas Partey broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, and Yoane Wissa equalized for Brentford in the 74th minute.

They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 games on Wednesday, with a 2-1 away triumph over Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They defeated the defending champions 5-1 on aggregate to book a spot in the semifinals of the competition for the first time in 16 years.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 60 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Ipswich have 18 wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December and Arsenal recorded a 1-0 home win.

Ipswich Town have lost their six Premier League home games in 2025.

The visitors are unbeaten in their 11 Premier League meetings against Ipswich, recording nine wins.

The Gunners have drawn four of their last six league games.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Prediction

The Tractor Boys have won just one of their last nine games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home against Bournemouth earlier this month. They have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League home games.

Jaden Philogene, Kalvin Phillips, Arijanet Muric, Chiedozie Ogbene, Wes Burns, and Sam Szmodics are sidelined for this match. Omari Hutchinson is a major doubt and faces a late fitness test.

The Gunners have been in great touch recently and having eased past Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League, they head into the match with great morale. They have won five of their last six meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets.

There is no team news update for Mikel Arteta as Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Magalhães are sidelined for the trip to Suffolk. Jorginho was subbed with an injury against Brentford and is also expected to sit this one out.

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering Ipswich Town's recent home struggles, the Gunners are expected to register a win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Arsenal

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

