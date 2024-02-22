Ipswich Town vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

The action continues in round 34 of the EFL Championship as Ipswich Town and Birmingham City go head-to-head on Saturday.

The Blues have failed to win their last eight visits to the Portman Road Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this 16-year spell.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson grabbed the headlines on Tuesday as he struck in the 95th minute to hand Ipswich Town a 4-3 victory over a resilient Rotherham United side.

Kieran McKenna's men have now won three games on the bounce for the first time since the turn of the year, a run which has rekindled their dreams of a top-two finish.

With 69 points from 33 matches, Ipswich are currently third in the Championship standings, level on points with second-placed Leeds United in the automatic promotion spot.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City pulled clear of the danger zone last time out as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Prior to that, Tony Mowbray’s side snapped their run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions with a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers on February 13.

With 38 points from 32 matches, Birmingham City are currently 15th in the league table, level on points with 16th-placed Blackburn and six points above the relegation zone.

Ipswich Town vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 84 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Birmingham City have picked up 30 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Mowbray’s men, claiming four wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in December 2008.

Birmingham have lost their last three away matches across all competitions, conceding six goals and failing to find the back of the net since a 2-1 victory at Stoke City on January 20.

Ipswich are on a run of 14 consecutive Championship home games without defeat, picking up 10 wins and four draws since a 4-3 defeat against Leeds on August 26.

Ipswich Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

While Birmingham will be looking to maintain their new-found form, they face the stern challenge of going up against an Ipswich Town side who have been near-impenetrable at home this season. McKenna's side have their sights set on securing automatic promotion and we are backing them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 3-1 Birmingham City

Ipswich Town vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Ipswich’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)