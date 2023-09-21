Ipswich Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Ipswich Town will welcome Blackburn Rovers to Portman Road for an EFL Championship matchday eight fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Southampton in midweek. Omari Hutchinson broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark to help the Tractor Boys leave with all three points.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sunderland on home turf. Jack Clarke scored a brace to guide the Black Cats to victory.

The defeat saw Jon Dahl Tomasson's side drop to 12th spot in the league, having garnered 10 points from seven games. Ipswich Town are third with 18 points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Ipswich vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 55 occasions in the past. Ipswich Town have 20 wins to their name, Blackburn Rovers were victorious in 18 previous games while 17 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first clash since January 2019 when Blackburn Rovers claimed a 2-0 home win en route to Ipswich Town's relegation.

Twelve of the 15 head-to-head games since the turn of the millennium have produced over 1.5 goals

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Blackburn Rovers, winning three and drawing six. A run stretching back to 1994.

Seven of Blackburn Rovers' eight games in all competitions this season, including each of the last four, have produced at least three goals.

Ipswich Town are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Ipswich Town's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ipswich vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Ipswich Town have had an excellent start to life on their return to the Championship, winning six of their first seven games to sit in third spot. There is already plenty of belief in East Anglia that the club can make it consecutive promotions to end their 21-year hiatus from the Premier League.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season and were expected to build on that this term. However, Tomasson's side have blown hot and cold, with their inconsistent start seeing them huddled in a crowded mid-table.

We are backing the hosts' bright start to continue with another narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals