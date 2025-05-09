Ipswich Town vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Ipswich Town and Brentford will square off in a Premier League round 36 clash on Saturday (April 10th). The game will be played at Portman Road.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the credible performance that saw them claw back from a two-goal deficit to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Everton last weekend. They were two goals down by the 35th minute thanks to goals from Beto and Dwight McNeil. Julio Enciso halved the deficit in the 41st minute while George Hirst equalized with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Brentford, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a seven-goal thriller at home to Manchester United. They went behind to Mason Mount's 14th-minute strike but Luke Shaw's 27th-minute own goal drew the game level. Kevin Schade put the Bees ahead in the 33rd minute and the 23-year-old completed his brace in the 70th-minute before Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 four minutes later. Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo scored late goals to threaten a comeback that never materialized for United.

Ad

Trending

The victory saw Thomas Frank's side climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 52 points from 35 games. Ipswich are 18th on 22 points.

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich Town have seven wins to their name, Brentford were victorious six times while six games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Brentford claimed a 4-3 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Ipswich's last seven league games have produced three goals or more.

Brentford have lost just one of the last 10 head-to-head league games (five wins).

Ipswich have the second-worst home record in the league this season with just seven points garnered from 17 games in front of their fans.

Brenfford have conceded just two goals from set-pieces this season (the lowest in the division).

Ad

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Prediction

Ipswich Town's promotion to the EPL after 22 years did not go according to plan as they are returning back to the Championship after just one season. The Tractor Boys have lost each of their last seven games here which is a club record.

Brentford have won their last three games on the bounce and are aiming to win four successive top-flight games for the first time since 1939. This form has seen them make a late surge for a first-ever European qualification. They are just one point behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-3 Brentford

Ipswich Town vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brentford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More