Ipswich Town vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Ipswich Town and Brentford will square off in a Premier League round 36 clash on Saturday (April 10th). The game will be played at Portman Road.
The home side will be looking to build on the credible performance that saw them claw back from a two-goal deficit to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Everton last weekend. They were two goals down by the 35th minute thanks to goals from Beto and Dwight McNeil. Julio Enciso halved the deficit in the 41st minute while George Hirst equalized with 11 minutes left on the clock.
Brentford, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a seven-goal thriller at home to Manchester United. They went behind to Mason Mount's 14th-minute strike but Luke Shaw's 27th-minute own goal drew the game level. Kevin Schade put the Bees ahead in the 33rd minute and the 23-year-old completed his brace in the 70th-minute before Yoane Wissa made it 4-1 four minutes later. Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo scored late goals to threaten a comeback that never materialized for United.
The victory saw Thomas Frank's side climb to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 52 points from 35 games. Ipswich are 18th on 22 points.
Ipswich Town vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Ipswich Town have seven wins to their name, Brentford were victorious six times while six games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Brentford claimed a 4-3 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.
- Ipswich's last seven league games have produced three goals or more.
- Brentford have lost just one of the last 10 head-to-head league games (five wins).
- Ipswich have the second-worst home record in the league this season with just seven points garnered from 17 games in front of their fans.
- Brenfford have conceded just two goals from set-pieces this season (the lowest in the division).
Ipswich Town vs Brentford Prediction
Ipswich Town's promotion to the EPL after 22 years did not go according to plan as they are returning back to the Championship after just one season. The Tractor Boys have lost each of their last seven games here which is a club record.
Brentford have won their last three games on the bounce and are aiming to win four successive top-flight games for the first time since 1939. This form has seen them make a late surge for a first-ever European qualification. They are just one point behind eighth-placed Bournemouth.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-3 Brentford
Ipswich Town vs Brentford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Brentford to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals