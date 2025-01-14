Ipswich Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2025

Ipswich Town will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to Portman Road in the Premier League on Thursday. Both teams are unbeaten in their two games in 2025, recording one win while playing out one draw.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They played Fulham in their first league game of the year earlier this month and were held to a 2-2 draw. Sammie Szmodics scored in the first half and Liam Delap scored from the penalty spot in the second half.

They returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home triumph over Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round last week. Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke, and Jack Taylor scored in the first half in that comfortable win.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five games and played to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the league earlier this month. They met Norwich City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and secured a 4-0 away win. It was their first win after four consecutive draws. Georginio Rutter bagged a first-half brace while Julio Enciso and Solly March added goals after the break.

Ipswich Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 71 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 31 wins. Brighton are not far behind with 24 wins and 16 games ending in draws.

They met for the first time in the Premier League in September, which ended in a goalless draw.

Ipswich Town have won their last two home games, scoring five goals while keeping clean sheets in those matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion have registered four wins in their last 15 away games.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals per game, with Ipswich keeping three clean sheets.

Ipswich Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring seven goals while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to continue that form here. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four home games in this fixture.

Sammie Szmodics picked up an ankle injury against Fulham and will miss this match. Chiedozie Ogbene is a long-term absentee while Conor Chaplin, Axel Tuanzebe, and Omari Giraud-Hutchinson are also not available.

The Seagulls returned to winning ways after four games last week while keeping their second clean sheet in five games and will look to build on that momentum. They have scored at least once in away games across all competitions this term.

Lewis Dunk trained earlier this week and is likely to start from the bench. Jack Hinshelwood, Mats Wieffer, and Evan Ferguson remain sidelined with injuries. Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh face late fitness tests.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and, considering their goalscoring form, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Ipswich Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

