Ipswich Town vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Ipswich Town and Burnley will square off in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Rotherham United in the third round. Burnley, meanwhile, edged out Bournemouth in a six-goal thriller, with Anass Zaraury starring with a first-half brace in the 4-2 away win.

Ipswich are coming off a 4-0 home win over Morecambe in League One. Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin scored first-half braces in the rout.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Charlie Taylor looks ahead to a fourth round clash against the Tractor Boys 📽️ Charlie Taylor looks ahead to a fourth round clash against the Tractor Boys 📽️

Burnley, meanwhile, edged out West Brom in a 2-1 comeback win at home. Darnell Furlong put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute, but Vincent Kompany's men rallied in the final 15 minutes to claim maximum points.

Ipswich Town vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides, with Ipswich leading 19-13.

This will be their first meeting since a goalless stalemate in the Championship in January 2016.

Their last five meetings saw at least one team fail to score.

Seven of their last ten clashes have produced less than three goals.

Burnley are on a six-game winning run across competitions, scoring at least twice in five games.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last seven fixtures in front of their fans, winning five. Five games in this sequence have produced at least three goals.

Ipswich Town vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley have been the most in-form team in the Championship, with Vincent Kompany's tactical demands having seemingly been imbibed by his players. The Clarets are on a six-game winning run across competitions, including a victory over Premier League side Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round.

Ipswich Town FC @IpswichTown Almost 23K tickets have been sold for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at Portman Road.



Make it a cup double-header this weekend by backing



#itfc Almost 23K tickets have been sold for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at Portman Road.Make it a cup double-header this weekend by backing @ITFCWomen against Lewes FC at The AGL Arena on Sunday! 🏆 Almost 23K tickets have been sold for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at Portman Road. Make it a cup double-header this weekend by backing @ITFCWomen against Lewes FC at The AGL Arena on Sunday!#itfc

Their display in that game suggests that Burnley have what it takes to thrive in the top flight, so their focus will be on securing promotion. Ipswich, meanwhile, have also been on a good run, particularly at Portman Road, where they're unbeaten in seven games.

This game is likely to be keenly contested, but the visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Burnley

Ipswich Town vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Burnley to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes