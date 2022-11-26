Ipswich Town vs Buxton FC Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022

Ipswich Town will continue their FA Cup campaign when they host Buxton FC at Portman Road on Sunday (November 27).

The League One side head into the weekend after crashing out of the EFL Cup and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

Ipswich Town FC



Kieran McKenna has also confirmed that Tyreece John-Jules underwent hamstring surgery and will spend the first few weeks of his recovery period at parent club Arsenal.

Ipswich were dumped out of the competition in the second round on Tuesday, as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Portsmouth. Before that, Kieran McKenna’s side were on a six-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and two draws.

Ipswich now return to the FA Cup where they cruised through the first round courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Bracknell Town on November 7.

Ipswich Town FC



Updates from the manager on Conor Chaplin, Leif Davis, Janoi Donacien, Marcus Harness and Freddie Ladapo.

Meanwhile, Buxton were also sent crashing out of the EFL Cup last time out, as they were beaten 4-2 by Blyth Spartans. They have now lost their last three games, including successive defeats against Banbury United and Scarborough Athletic in the National League North.

Buxton head into this game on a run of four wins from their last six away games and will look to maintain this fine away form.

Ipswich Town vs Buxton FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Ipswich and Buxton, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Buxton head into the weekend on a run of three defeats across competitions since a 1-0 win over Gloucester City on November 8.

Ipswich Town FC



“He will have surgery tomorrow and will be sidelined for much less time than we initially feared.”



Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Marcus Harness sustained a meniscus injury in Tuesday's game against Portsmouth. "He will have surgery tomorrow and will be sidelined for much less time than we initially feared."

Ipswich have lost just once in their last seven games, losing 2-0 against Portsmouth.

In this period, the Tractor Boys have picked up four wins and two draws, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Ipswich Town vs Buxton FC Prediction

Ipswich head into the game as firm favourites, as they take on an amateur Buxton side that have lost their last three games. Considering the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, Ipswich should see off the visitors and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 3-0 Buxton FC

Ipswich Town vs Buxton FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Buxton have not scored in two of their last three games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Ipswich's last seven games.)

