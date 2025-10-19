Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Ipswich Town will host Charlton Athletic at the Portman Road Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to put their last result behind them and return to winning ways this weekend in a bid to push higher up the league table.

Ipswich were disappointed to not pick up any points when they visited Middlesbrough on Friday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Rob Edwards' men.

The Tractor Boys had been on a five-match unbeaten run prior to their game againt Boro, picking up three wins and two draws and will be focused on stringing a similar run of results in the coming weeks as they hope to gain immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Charlton Athletic managed to get a solid 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out to mark their fourth league win of the season and see them move into ninth place, just two points shy of the top six. The visitors have had an impressive start to life in the second tier of English football after a five-season absence from the division and will be looking to get one over Kieran McKenna’s side on Tuesday.

Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 58 previous occasions going into this midweek's fixture. Ipswich have won 25 of those matches, and 13 have ended in draws while Charlton Athletic have won the remaining 20.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 14 goals across only the last three editions of this fixture.

The visitors have picked up only two victories over Ipswich across 13 meetings since September 2012.

Ipswich have the joint-third best offensive record in the league with 16 goals scored in nine league games played.

Only four teams in the Championship this season have scored fewer goals than Charlton’s 10 in 10 games played.

Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

The Tractor Boys remain favorites going into the midweek clash due to their considerably stronger quality and will only need to avoid complacency to get at least a draw.

The Addicks will be satisfied to get a point against the hosts but will need to put up a special performance to leave Portman Road with anything.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Charlton Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

