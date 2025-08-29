Ipswich Town vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

The action continues in round four of the EFL Championship as Ipswich Town and Derby County lock horns at Portman Road Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since April 2023, when the Tractor Boys secured a 2-0 victory in their League One clash at Pride Park.

Ipswich Town failed to get up and running in the new Championship campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium last Saturday.

Kieran McKenna‘s men are without a win from their four matches across all competitions this season, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Bromley in the EFL Cup first round on August 12.

While Ipswich will be looking to find their feet on Saturday, they will need to be at their best at Portman Road Stadium, where they have failed to win five of their last six games against this weekend’s visitors (4L, 1D) since January 2015.

On the other hand, Derby County were dumped out of the EFL Cup in midweek as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Burnley when the two sides squared off at Turf Moor.

John Eustace’s side now turn their attention to the Championship, where they have endured a stuttering start to the new season, losing twice and claiming one draw from their three matches so far.

Having narrowly beaten the drop last season, when they finished just one point above the relegation zone, Derby County will look to finally get their season up and running this weekend and put together a strong early-season form.

Ipswich Town vs Derby County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 89 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Derby County have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Ipswich have failed to win any of their last 12 competitive matches, losing eight and claiming four draws since a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on April 2.

Derby County have won just two of their last 10 Championship games while losing four and picking up four draws since the first week of April.

Ipswich Town vs Derby County Prediction

Ipswich and Derby have stumbled into the new campaign and will aim to get going with a positive result this weekend. Home advantage gives the Tractor Boys an extra edge here, and we are backing them to secure their first competitive win since April 2.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Derby County

Ipswich Town vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Derby’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

