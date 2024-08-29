Ipswich Town vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2024

Ipswich Town entertain Fulham at Portman Road in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts have struggled in their return to the top flight, suffering two defeats on the spin. The visitors have a win and a loss in their two league outings.

The hosts lost 2-0 to Liverpool in their campaign opener. While they opened their goalscoring account last week, they suffered a 4-1 loss to Manchester City. Their poor run continued in the Carabao Cup and they lost 4-2 on penalties after their meeting against Wimbledon ended 2-2 in regular time.

The visitors suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in their campaign opener but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Leicester City in their first home game of the season last week. Their winning run continued in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, as first-half goals from Raúl Jiménez and Jay Stansfield helped them to a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams. They have met 31 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 14 wins. The hosts are not far behind with nine wins and eight games have ended in draws.

They have met just twice in the Premier League with both meetings taking place in the 2001-02 season. The visitors were unbeaten in these meetings with a win and a draw.

Ipswich Town have suffered six consecutive defeats against Fulham, failing to score in three games in that period.

Ipswich are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering four consecutive losses. They have conceded nine goals while scoring just twice.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six meetings against the home team.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Prediction

The Tractor Boys are winless in all competitions this season, conceding eight goals in three games. They have won just one of their last four competitive home games, failing to score in two games, which is a cause for concern.

Kieran McKenna will be without the services of Harry Clarke, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Wesley Burns, and Janoi Donacien for this match due to injuries.

After suffering a defeat in the campaign opener, the Cottagers have won their last two games, scoring two goals each, and will look to continue their winning streak here. They have won two of their last four away games in the Premier League while keeping two clean sheets.

Marco Silva has a clean bill of health for the trip to Suffolk and is expected to field a strong starting XI in this match. Raúl Jiménez scored in the Carabao Cup and could be handed his first Premier League start of the season here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the lengthy absentee list for the hosts, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Fulham

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adama Traoré to score or assist any time - Yes

