A place in the EFL Cup quarterfinal will be at stake when Ipswich Town and Fulham square off at the Portman Road Stadium on Wednesday (November 1).

Ipswich maintained their fine run of results with a hard-fight 3-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Saturday.

Kieran McKenna’s side are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning 10, since a 4-3 loss to Leeds United in August.

Ipswich, who are second in the Championship, now turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where they stunned Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in the third round.

Meanwhile, Fulham failed to find their feet in the Premier League, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Marco Silva’s men have won only one of their last five league games, losing twice, since September.

Fulham now return to action in the EFL Cup, where they edged out Tottenham on penalties in the second round before a 2-1 third-round win over Norwich City on September 27.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins and nine losses from the last 30 meetings, Fulham boast a superior record in the fixture.

Fulham are on an eight-game winning streak against C men, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-1 draw in April 2016.

Ipswich have won all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions, with a September 1-1 draw against Huddersfield being the exception.

Fulham are without a win in five away games, losing twice, since a 1-0 win at Everton in August.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Prediction

While Fulham will look to find their feet and continue their cup quest, they need to show their mettle against a spirited Ipswich side firing on all cylinders.

However, the Cottagers’ superior record in the fixture gives them a slight edge. While Ipswich could put up a fight, escape the visitors to scrape out a win.

Prediction: Ipswich 1-2 Fulham

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Fulham to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Ipswich’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Fulham’s last seven games.)