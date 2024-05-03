Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Ipswich Town will invite Huddersfield Town to Portman Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, as they look to seal direct promotion to the Premier League.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four league outings and returned to winning ways after four games on Wednesday, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Coventry City. Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock in the eighth minute and Cameron Burgess scored the match-winner in the 69th minute after Haji Wright had equalized for Coventry in the 64th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last four league games, suffering two defeats. They hosted Birmingham City in their previous league outing on Saturday, with Rhys Healey equalizing just two minutes after Kōji Miyoshi put Birmingham ahead in the 45th minute.

Ipswich just need a point from this match to ensure promotion to the Premier League while this is a must-win match for the visitors, who will be relegated if they drop points.

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 46 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 22 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 14 wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for the visitors and two for the home team.

Ipswich Town are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Huddersfield Town have just one win in their last 11 games in the Championship, with five games ending in draws.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the Championship this term, scoring 90 goals, one more than champions Leicester City, and will look to finish the season as the top scorers.

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

The Tractor Boys returned to winning ways last week and will look to continue that form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last 20 home games in the Championship, recording 14 wins, and are strong favorites. They are unbeaten in their last two home games in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets.

With no fresh injury concerns, head coach Kieran McKenna is expected to field a similar starting XI from their previous outing, although Conor Chaplin, who was an unused substitute against Coventry, might start here.

The Terriers have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last 11 league outings. They have conceded four goals apiece in two of their last four league games and might struggle here. They are winless in their last five away games, scoring just three goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the home advantage for Ipswich, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kieffer Moore to score or assist any time - Yes