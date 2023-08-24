Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023 

Leeds United visit the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday (August 26) to face Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship, looking to pick up their first win of the season.

After three years in the Premier League, Leeds were relegated to second division this summer. With only 31 points from 38 games, the Peacocks finished second from bottom in the top flight.

Now back in the Championship, Leeds have continued from where they left off last season, going winless in their opening three games of the campaign.

Daniel Farke's side began with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City before a narrow 1-0 loss to Birmingham City. On matchday three, Leeds stumbled once again with a 1-1 stalemate against West Brom. With just two points in three games, the West Yorkshire outfit are down in 19th in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are flying high with three wins from three, a record matched only by Leicester City in the division. The Tractor Boys, though, sit ahead of the Foxes on goal difference.

It's particularly impressive, as Ipswich are playing in the Championship after five years but have quickily acclimatised to new surroundings and taken it by storm.

Their barnstorming run includes a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup, making it four wins from four across competitions.

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 83 clashes between the two sides, with Ipswich winning 29 and losing 33.

Their last 10 clashes have seen one draw.

The last four clashes have alternated between wins for either team.

Leeds last won at Ipswich in August 2013, going the next five winless.

Leeds have lost their last six league games, last going on a longer winless run on the road in February 1993 (nine).

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Prediction

Ipswich are flying high, having begun the new campaign on a bright note. Leeds might be stronger on paper but haven't seemed so on the field. The Tractor Boys should continue their winning run.

Prediction: Ipswich 2-0 Leeds

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No